UAE – Audiomob launched its MENA headquarters (HQ) in Abu Dhabi to boost regional expansion plans, according to a recent press release.

In collaboration with Abu Dhabi Gaming, Audiomob allows brands and artists to connect with global audiences through in-game audio ads that keep gamers engaged without disruption.

Audiomob recently launched the world’s first in-game audio Cost Per Install (CPI) product, enabling brands to pay only for installs.

It also partnered with Voodoo, anchoring its position as an industry leader in in-game audio advertising.

Wilfrid Obeng, Co-Founder and CTO of Audiomob, commented: “Abu Dhabi has proven to be the perfect home for us, opening crucial doors to help us meet our ambitious growth strategy.”

Marcos Muller-Habig, Director of Abu Dhabi Gaming, said: “The gaming ecosystem in Abu Dhabi is rich and diverse, which helps our partners to excel, and turn their dream concepts into reality in Abu Dhabi.”

