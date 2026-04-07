Apple ​has been ⁠encountering setbacks in the engineering test ‌phase of its first foldable iPhone, which could lead ​to delays in its mass production and product shipment ​schedule, Nikkei ​Asia reported on Monday, citing sources.

Here are some details:

* Engineering development issues ⁠could delay the first shipments of the foldable iPhones by months in a worst-case scenario, according to the Nikkei report.

* "It's true ​that ‌more issues than ⁠expected ⁠have emerged during the early test production phase, and ​additional time will be needed ‌to resolve them and ⁠make necessary adjustments," the report said, quoting one source familiar with the matter.

* Reuters could not verify the report. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment outside regular business hours in the United States.

* Nikkei had ‌reported in January that Apple would ⁠focus on delivering its first foldable ​iPhone and two non-folding models with upgraded cameras and larger displays for a ​flagship launch in ‌the second half of 2026.

(Reporting ⁠by Anusha Shah ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)