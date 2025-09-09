Riyadh – ALPTech has inaugurated its Riyadh office to back its strategic expansion into Saudi Arabia with the support of AstroLabs, according to a press release.

ALPTech is a global provider of AI, computational finance, and advanced analytics solutions. The launch marks its entry into one of the world’s fastest-growing AI economies.

It also supports the Saudi Vision 2030 goals of digital transformation and financial sector development.

The Kingdom’s increasing investments in AI and progressive regulatory initiatives positioned it as a global testbed for large-scale solutions that address critical data challenges.

It ranks 14th globally and first in the Arab world in the 2024 Global AI Index and among the world’s top ten markets for AI talent density.

Alex Nicholls, director of expansion at AstroLabs, said: "Establishing a dedicated office and local entity is the first step in pioneering new AI-based processes and advanced analytics to drive innovation across the financial services sector.”

Since its launch in 2019, ALPTech has positioned itself as a trusted partner for banks, asset managers, family offices, and corporates across the GCC and international markets.

By establishing a local presence in Riyadh, ALPTech is better positioned to meet the rising enterprise demand for its solutions in risk analytics, data strategy, AI transformation, and ESG/climate intelligence.

Riyadh office complements ALPTech’s existing hubs in Dubai, UAE, London, the UK and Pune, India, and reflects the Kingdom’s growing importance as a strategic hub for the company’s global operations.

Ashwani Roy, Co-Founder and lead scientist at ALPTech, said: "While our global teams in London, Dubai, and India will continue to provide expertise, we are committed to building local capabilities in Riyadh, ensuring measurable outcomes while investing in the Kingdom's talent ecosystem."

Sharad Gupta, Co-Founder and Head of MENA at ALPTech, will relocate from Dubai to Riyadh to lead the firm’s Saudi operations. This reflects ALPTech's long-term commitment to the Kingdom by deepening its local delivery and innovation capabilities.

