The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has selected Transfora to develop a digital operations platform for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), according to a recent press release.

Transfora, owned by Agility Global, is a leading provider of business process automation which will manage the deployment of more than 60 e-services offered by SCZONE’s one-stop shop to both potential and existing investors.

Under the agreement, SCZONE will use Transfora to manage inquiries from prospective investors and key investor documentation. This move will anchor the Egyptian government’s effort to transform the Zone into a global logistics and trade hub.

Meanwhile, Agility Economic Zones will connect SCZONE authorities, customs officials, and regulators with investors, carriers, logistics services providers, shippers, and companies with the zone's manufacturing, assembly and processing operations.

Khalid Hamza, Director of Egypt for the EBRD, commented: “We are very pleased to engage Agility to support the SCZONE in its digital transformation journey, representing a key milestone in enhancing the investment climate and competitiveness of both the Zone and Egypt leading to attracting high-quality foreign direct investment and job creation.”

The Chairman of SCZONE, Waleid Gamal El-Dien, said: “We are keen to enhance partnerships and cooperation with EBRD, Agility, Transfora, and all the concerned parties to ensure the creation of a competitive and attractive business environment for investments in targeted projects.”

“They contribute to the effectiveness of the integration philosophy between ports and industrial zones adopted by SCZONE, especially the One-Stop-Shop service that aims to maximize the benefit from SCZONE's capabilities, create a conducive business environment and simplify administrative procedures by re-engineering more than 60 services,” he added.

Waleed Khoury, VP of Strategic Projects at Agility and CEO of Transfora, highlighted: “The advantage of Transfora is that it’s a low-code enterprise digitalisation platform that integrates with simple-to-complex, line-of-business systems in the cloud and on-premise. It is easy for stakeholders to use, modify and customise. And it is accessible through both desktop and mobile devices.”

Agility recently announced investment plans in early-stage regional businesses through its venture capital (VC) arm Global Ventures.

