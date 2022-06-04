RIYADH — The Absher platform announced on Thursday that it has now enabled people to sell vehicles with prices ranging from SR500 to SR1 million.



Absher said people who want to sell their vehicles online can visit the vehicle sale e-service on its official platform.



The vehicle sale e-service has the distinction of allowing the user to conclude the deal after inspecting the vehicle. The sale can be completed after obtaining the consent of the seller and the buyer at a price that suits them.



The platform changed the previously allowed price limit for the approval of selling vehicles electronically, which was between SR5,000 and a maximum of SR200,000.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).