DUBAI: 3M today opened its new regional headquarters in Dubai Internet City, part of the TECOM Group PJSC, and the largest technology hub in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This move demonstrates 3M's continued commitment to the UAE while supporting Dubai’s vision to promote the Emirate as a hub for global innovation and manufacturing inspired by the country’s wise leadership.

The headquarter was inaugurated by Meghan Gregonis, the United States Consul-General in Dubai; Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President for Commercial Leasing at TECOM Group PJSC; Cara Nazari, Managing Director at AmCham Dubai, Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President, Dubai Science Park; and 3M’s senior leaders including Gayle Schueller, Senior Vice President & Chief Sustainability Officer and Laszlo Svinger, Vice President and Managing Director – Middle East & Africa.

3M's new headquarters, which embeds several sustainability initiatives, is reducing carbon emissions also emphasising the company's expertise in science and innovation. Furthermore, it offers solutions for the future of work by utilising 3M's trust-based approach, titled “Work Your Way”, which allows employees to create a schedule that allows them to work when and where they can most effectively.

Commenting on the new regional headquarters, Laszlo Svinger, Vice President and Managing Director at 3M Middle East and Africa (MEA), said, " At 3M, we strive to provide an exceptional employee experience and business performance while also doing our part to protect the environment for a more sustainable future for all."

Currently, 3M is working with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its partnership network to drive collective action on climate change, social and environmental responsibility, and the UN Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) as part of a three-year agreement signed in 2021.

On behalf of Dubai Internet City, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial Leasing, TECOM Group PJSC, commented, “The inauguration of 3M’s new headquarters reinforces the impact TECOM Group and Dubai Internet City have had in sustaining Dubai’s position as an international technology hub. We are pleased that an industry leader like 3M is strengthening its innovation footprint in our community to introduce greater innovations and technological solutions to the region, all while setting a valuable example about practicing sustainability and flexibility in the workplace – values we admire and share. This milestone for a long-standing customer is a testament to the wealth of opportunities available in MENA and the ecosystem Dubai Internet City provides its community to grow and thrive in.”

Cara Nazari, Managing Director, AmCham Dubai, stated, “AmCham Dubai is pleased to support our member 3M as a leader in Sustainability & Innovation and their strategic vision to accelerate the journey to net-zero in the UAE and globally. Collaboration in sustainability and clean energy technology in the private sector will support the UAE's positive impact as it seeks to become the first gulf country to reach net-zero emissions by 2050."

With the opening of its new regional headquarters in Dubai, 3M also unveiled its expanded and enhanced innovation centre. The centre, which showcases a number of cost-effective technological solutions created specifically for the region, is set to bring 3M’s technologies and innovations closer to its customers in the UAE and the wider region.

The centre will allow potential customers, business partners and research and development experts to put a variety of 3M's ground-breaking innovations to the test. The 20,400 square feet centre will showcase all of 3M's technology platforms, which are leveraged across all four businesses and products for the Middle East market. 3M’s 51 technology platforms include adhesives and abrasives, micro-replication and non-woven, computer vision, data science and analytics, and others.

Aligned to support the UAE’s vision to become the world leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) by 2031, the 3M M*Modal Fluency Direct, the latest speech and AI-powered technology, can also be seen at the new innovation centre. The all-in-one solution will enable physicians of any medical specialty to verbally create, review, edit and sign clinical notes directly within electronic health records.

Adopted across Emirates Health Services facilities in the UAE, this technology will ensure standardization and acceleration of clinical documentation processes and will reduce the administrative burden on healthcare professionals. Furthermore, it will help to improve the physician and patient experience and drive productivity in the healthcare sector.

3M’s new Dubai office features a self-standing natural green wall and is completely equipped with wireless technology, demonstrating 3M’s continued commitment towards protecting the environment.

3M’s innovation centre joins a robust and dynamic tech community in Dubai Internet City, which is home to 15 innovation centres powered by companies like Visa, MasterCard, Google, and SAP.