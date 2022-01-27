Riyadh – Mubasher: The net profits after Zakat and tax of Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) surged by 1,134.78% to SAR 1.136 billion in 2021 from SAR 92 million in 2020.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 2.53 in 2021, against SAR 0.2 in the earlier year, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

During the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021, the company's net profits after Zakat and tax retreated by 48.085% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 122 million from SAR 235 million.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first nine months (9M) of 2021, SIIG turned to net profits of SAR 1.015 billion, versus net losses of SAR 143 million in the prior-year period.