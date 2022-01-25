Riyadh – Theeb Rent a Car Company has been awarded a SAR 27.13 million contract on 24 January to rent vehicles to the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The long-term rental deal duration stands at four years until 2026, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that last November, Theeb Rent a Car decided to distribute a cash dividend of SAR 17.2 million for the third quarter (Q3) of 2021