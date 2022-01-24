

DAMMAM — Prince Saud Bin Naif, emir of the Eastern Province, launched the operation of the Central Awamiyah project, one of the development projects that contributes to improving the quality of life of citizens and expatriates in the Qatif governorate in the Eastern Province.



The ceremony was held in the presence of Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hoqail, Mayor of the Eastern Province Eng. Fahd Al-Jubeir and Mayor of Qatif Governorate Eng. Muhammad Al-Husseini.



The launching of the project comes within the comprehensive development initiatives that the Eastern Province Development Authority is working on in implementation of the directives of the Saudi leadership in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



The project aims to establish a tourist destination and a civil, cultural and artistic center featuring investment-friendly environment. The project is being implemented on an area covering 180,000 square meters at a cost of more than SR 230 million, with the Gulf heritage style designing.



The project includes the buildings of popular market, heritage towers, cultural center, squares, and a heritage house. It also includes five heritage towers built in the architectural style of the area, and the project is surrounded by three main streets and parking spaces for 250 cars.



The project also includes a heritage building, a popular market consisting of seven buildings that contain 60 shops, as well as green areas and gardens, in addition to children’s playgrounds and areas for recreational activities.



Awamiyah is considered as one of the investment projects with tourist attractions offered by the Eastern Province Municipality, after it was a site for slums incompatible with the quality of life for several years.



Eastern Province Mayor Al-Jubeir said that the project in the center of Awamiyah is a revival of the original heritage and architecture of the region.



On his part, Mayor of Qatif Al-Husseini said that the project contributes to developing the economic and tourism sectors in the region.



He said that one of the requirements for operating the project is achieving 100 percent Saudization with attracting more than 1,000 male and female citizens, and it will be a cultural beacon and a tourist attraction at the region level.



The project covers facilities to offer a range of services, as well as commercial centers and cafes, in addition to a set of craft and heritage facilities that reflect the cultural heritage of the people of the Eastern Province.



The project contributes to the development of the region, raise the level of satisfaction of residents and visitors and enhance the quality of life and raising revenues and attracting qualitative investments.