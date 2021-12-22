RIYADH - The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) free local roaming on its 5th phase, has included Makkah and Al-Baha regions.



The CITC announced on Wednesday that it has launched the 5th phase of free local roaming, as it will cover 5.7 thousand villages of Makkah and Al-Baha regions.



The 5th phase of free local roaming service aims to achieve 4801 villages in Makkah region, and 936 villages in Albaha region.



The Commission confirmed its plan to cover all the Kingdoms' regions with the local roaming service by the end of 2021, as it will facilitate the to telecommunications networks service companies to benefit from the other network providers.



The service also will also meet the needs of the network beneficiaries to reach to telecommunications providers, which will increase the available options and to raise the service quality, as well as it enable the users of using any available network in case they could not reach to their own service provider, free of cost.



The local roaming service will enhance and support the digital transformation empowerment in Saudi Arabia's villages.



It is noteworthy that the service has been launched in August of 2021 by the CITC as it has signed a commercial agreement between Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) and Mobile Telecommunications Company Saudi Arabia (Zain) for the launch of the local roaming service.



The service has already covered the most of saudi regions on its previous phases, which included: Assir, Riyadh, Qassim, the eastern region, the northern border, Al-Jowf, Madinah, Hail and Tabouk