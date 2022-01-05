RIYADH: Saudi civil aviation and air transport sector is expected to contribute SR280 billion ($74 billion) to the Kingdom’s GDP by 2030, up from SR80 billion in 2018.

By 2030, the sector aims to rank first in the Middle East and fifth globally in air connectivity, SPA reported, citing the president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdulaziz Al Duailej.

Saudi civil aviation sector plans to reach over 250 international destinations in 2030, compared to around 99 destinations in 2019, he added.

Number of passengers is expected to reach 330 million annually, compared to 103 million in 2019, with a capacity increase to 4.5 million tons, compared to around 800,000 tons, Al Duailej said.

In line with Vision 2030, he noted the importance of the sector in providing direct and indirect jobs. He pointed to the launch of the 10,000 jobs localization initiative, with the sector reaching 50 percent of it by the end of 2021.

Al Duailej comments came during the main dialogue session at the first virtual employment exhibition of the Transport General Authority on Tuesday.