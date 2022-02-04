The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said the move comes to keep pace with the latest developments in global service excellence, development plans and programs that meet the leadership’s aspirations toward services provided in the Grand Mosque, and in support of the “How to be a Role Model in the Digital World” initiative.



The Zamzam water dispensing robot, which can distribute 30 bottles in one round, has obtained a Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) patent with a high-performance atomization unit that has an early warning feature with voice transmission.



The robot can work between 5 to 8 hours without human intervention and with a fast and energy-saving battery charging feature, and marks a huge development in the history of Zamzam water irrigation.



The robot contains upper and lower cameras, and laser sensors that help it avoid any surrounding obstacles.



The presidency said it continues to develop the methods for providing Zamzam water to pilgrims, including a plan to instal automatic filling stations according to international standards, in the Grand Mosque and the third Saudi expansion, and using smart technology to measure water levels and temperatures.



It added that it will also continue to study ways to use robots and artificial intelligence to distribute Zamzam water bottles in the Grand Mosque.