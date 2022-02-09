Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and SAP, the global technology company, signed an agreement to explore collaboration areas regarding SAP’s cloud services and software solutions.

The collaboration will see both MCIT and SAP working in various areas of joint cooperation that will take advantage of SAP’s cloud and on-premise software solutions, as well as training and knowledge transfer initiatives, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

MCIT and SAP will establish a specialized SAP training program to develop the skills of young Saudi professionals in core and emerging technologies. In addition, the areas of joint cooperation start with boosting Riyadh’s position as a technology hub to accelerate technology adoption through an advanced eco-system.

MCIT and SAP’s planned collaboration will also include public sector digitization efforts, with a goal to support and accelerate the Kingdom’s digital transformation. SAP will work with MCIT to accelerate the diversification of investments in the Kingdom through its presence and expertise, while providing cloud services and software technology solutions in the telecoms and smart cities domain.

Nawaf Alhoshan, Deputy Minister for Technology at the MCIT commented: “Our partnership with SAP will accelerate our ambitious goals to accelerate the Kingdom’s role as a global technology hub and will enable a more robust digital experiences across various sectors."

“The collaboration will also ensure skills development and entrepreneurial enablement by assisting and helping start-ups scale through SAP.io, and optimize the Kingdom’s economic diversification strategy towards a digital economy," added Alhoshan.