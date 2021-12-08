AL-BAHA – The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has issued the first permit of its kind to establish a tourist camp in the southern Al-Baha region.



Fahd Al-Zahrani, director of the ministry’s branch in Al-Baha, said the camp would be set up at Al-Hodn National Park in Qilwah governorate on a total area of 500 square meters.



The permit is issued for a period of three months in accordance with the terms and conditions set by the ministry.



Al-Zahrani said the issuing of permits for camping came within the framework of organizing tourist activities and improving the quality of services provided to tourists.



“This will be instrumental in accelerating the pace of eco-tourism development in line with the nature of the agricultural region of Al-Baha and its mountainous terrain,” he said.



It is noteworthy that this project aims at developing the tourism sector in the Kingdom in a way that does not negatively affect the wildlife and its natural habitat. It also aimed to ensure the completeness and quality of the services provided in the eco-tourist camps, which are one of the most important tourist attractions in some regions of the Kingdom.



The camps have developed rapidly and spread in recent years in the desert, mountainous and coastal areas of the Kingdom.