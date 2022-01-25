Saudi Arabia and Iraq signed an electrical interconnection agreement on Tuesday, at the Saudi-Iraqi Forum.

“Recently, Saudi Arabia and Jordan signed a MoU of electrical interconnection between both countries, and then a few months ago we signed an agreement in the same regard with Egypt,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Ablduaziz bin Salman said.

“Today comes the agreement with Iraq, which is part of a goal to make the Kingdom a regional center for linking electricity systems in the Arab world,” he added.

It came as a result of a study conducted by the two countries, which concluded that there is an opportunity to connect them in what is a step towards achieving a regional market for electricity sharing.