On its first day, the forum will host all the top officials and executives in the sector led by Majid Al-Hogail, minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

The event will take place from 23-24 February.

Real estate is linked to the growth of more than 120 other economic sectors, housing minister said in December.

The real estate sector provided 40,000 job opportunities in 2021, increasing the private sector’s participation to more than SR385 billion ($103 billion).