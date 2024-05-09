Ukraine on Thursday said two people died in Russian shelling on the southern city of Nikopol, adding that it had destroyed most of the 20 drones launched by Moscow overnight.

Nikopol regularly comes under fire from Russian forces positioned across the Dnipro river, which has turned into a front line since late 2022.

"Enemy artillery took the lives of a 62-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman," regional governor Sergiy Lysak said.

He published photos of a house with its roof on fire and several damaged buildings.

Separately, Ukraine saw another wave of drone attacks overnight.

Out of the 20 drones launched by Russia, Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 17, mainly over the southern Odesa region, the air force said.

One drone struck a two-storey building in the southern Mykolaiv region, the emergency services said on Telegram, but there were no recorded casualties.