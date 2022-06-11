DHAHRAN — Saudi Aramco announced that the local prices of liquid petroleum gas (gas cylinders) and kerosene would be reviewed annually.



The company said in a statement on Friday that the implementation of the price adjustment for liquid petroleum gas (gas cylinders) and kerosene would be starting from June 11, 2022.



Station owners and consumers can follow up on the price update via the Saudi Aramco website at the link: https://www.saudiaramco.com/ar/creating-value/products/retail-fuels.



The local prices will be reviewed in accordance with the governance procedures for adjusting the prices of energy and water products.



Saudi Aramco set kerosene prices at SR0.81 per liter and LPG at SR0.90 per liter.

