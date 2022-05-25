RIYADH — Around 89.8 percent of commodities in Saudi Arabia have witnessed an increase in their prices during the month of April 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, according to a report of the Consumer Protection Association (CPA).



The CPA said that it had monitored the price increase during the process of comparing the prices of various goods and products in the month of April 2022 with their prices during the same month last year.



It explained that it conducted a follow-up process for the prices of about 89 food commodities, as it was found that the prices of 80 food commodities had witnessed an increase out of the 89 commodities.



This is equivalent to 89.8% of commodities whose prices increased compared to 2021 for the same period, and that in accordance with the average commodity prices report issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).



One commodity among the commodities has maintained the same price during that period, the CPA said, noting that 8 commodities out of 89 has witnessed a decrease in its prices, which is equivalent to 8.9%.



It added that the average overall price increase for all commodities (89 commodities) amounted to 10.8% compared to last year for the same period.



Bread, cereals, meat, poultry, fish, seafood, milk and its products, oils and fats, fruits, nuts, vegetables and sugar have also witnessed an increase in prices.



The bread ratio has changed by +2.8%; while meat and poultry changed by +7.8%; fish and seafood by +5.9%; milk and its products and eggs by +15.1%; oils and fats +17.0%; fruits and nuts +9.3%; vegetables +16.6%; and the sugar has changed by +15.9%.



"The consumer has a big role in limiting price increases, and he represents a force that can be controlled to reduce it," the CPA stressed.



In light of the abundance of options, the CPA urged consumers to increase their awareness to compare prices and search for alternatives that meet their needs.



It also confirmed that it will continue to publish comparisons and averages for the prices of food commodities, electrical devices and cars on its website.

