Saudi Arabia - Abbar, established in the early 1950s by the late Sheikh Mahmood Saleh Abbar has been a pioneer in offering multiple solutions to its customers around the Kingdom. The company had successfully launched its Point of Sale (POS) also known as Abbar ePOS Software in Jeddah on the 24th of October at the Radisson Blu Hotel. Launch and workshop event was organised by Rehan Shamsi – Omni-Channel Marketing Manager.



Abbar has been a reseller of Casio POS devices for more than 30 years and after the announcement of the new Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) regulations on e-Invoicing found an opportunity to enter the market with their own POS Software.

Abbar has its head office in Jeddah and monitoring branch operations in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, Dammam, Khamis Mushait and Jizan. The team offers its customers with 100% onboarding from any old software to the new AbbarePOS Software and is ready to offer 24x7 customer support to its customers around the Kingdom.

Customers can simply log on the AbbarePOS Website and sign up for a 14 day Free Trial to try the software for their business and then can choose a quarterly or yearly subscription plan based on their needs. The audience was also informed of how AbbarePOS solutions can also be inquired about by simply sending a message on WhatsApp to +966 50 430 9787.

The launch and workshop was opened by Ayman Taufiq, who is the General Manager at Abbar Business Solutions. He welcomed the attendees who consisted of Media Personnel, Business Owners, Retailers and potential Restaurant owners who can seamlessly start using the AbbarePOS Solution.



A presentation was conducted by Faiz Abri, the Business Solutions Manager on the history of the company and what different solutions are available for customers around the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A video was also showcased outlining the strengths of Abbar in the industry and how existing customers recommend the POS Software to every restaurant, cafe or retailer in the country.

Later during the event a panel discussion was held which was hosted by Abdulaziz Alghamdi who a Senior Software Engineer by profession, directed questions towards leading industry experts on how E-Invoicing has become an integral need for businesses around the country. Among the panellists were Hammam Salama of Hammam Salama Office of Accountants & Auditors, Abdulaziz Aleisa of Abdulaziz Aleza Law Firm and Abdullah Alghamdi, the General Manager of HAMAT Group & Intelligent Digitalization Ventures. All the panellists discussed the benefits of using E-Invoicing and how current businesses should welcome the decision of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) to start using E-Invoicing in their businesses. The panellists also shared issues they faced with manually written invoices and being able to verify them.

AbbarePOS is fully equipped to welcome the demand of orders from customers and is willing to help customers with any inquiries they may have.

