Saudi Arabia - Responding to the growing need for exceptional automotive services, Royal Swiss Auto Services enthusiastically announces the launch of its newest branch in Riyadh. This strategic expansion, highlighted by a festive grand opening on March 6th, 2024, underscores the company’s dedication to delivering superior service to owners of luxury and electric vehicles throughout the Kingdom.



With a legacy of over 18 years in the industry, Royal Swiss Auto Services has established a prominent presence across the United Arab Emirates. The company’s journey from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain, and Ras Al Khaimah, and now Riyadh, reflects its vision to redefine automotive service standards across the region.



“We are thrilled to unveil our newest branch in Riyadh,” stated Fahad Al Hemeiri, CEO of Royal Swiss Auto Services. “From the beginning, our goal has been to offer a superior alternative to dealership services — not just in affordability, but in quality, convenience, and the overall customer experience. With decades of experience under our belts, we’ve crafted a service model that brings dealership-level expertise directly to our customers, without the hefty price tag. As we introduce this model to Riyadh, our aim is to not only meet but exceed the expectations of an informed and deserving clientele. We look forward to making a lasting impact on the automotive service industry in Saudi Arabia.”



The grand opening of Royal Swiss Auto Services in Riyadh brought together a diverse group of attendees, including industry insiders, VIP clients, local community members, and media enthusiasts. This event not only showcased the future of automotive care in the Kingdom but also highlighted the facility’s full spectrum of services, ranging from routine maintenance to complex repairs, all provided with the efficiency and quality of dealership service. Attendees had the unique opportunity to interact with the facility’s expert team, gaining firsthand insights into the advanced solutions and state-of-the-art facility that distinguish Royal Swiss Auto Services in the industry.



Royal Swiss Auto Services warmly invites the Riyadh community and automotive enthusiasts to visit the new branch and discover the difference in automotive care firsthand.

