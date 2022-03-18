The Sharjah Coop has announced the allocation of Dh30 million to slash prices of consumer goods by up to 90 per cent during the holy month of Ramadan.

Up to 20,000 goods will be part of the special offer.

Majid Salem Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Coop, said the campaign aims to ease the financial burdens on citizens and expats during the holy month.

The Ramadanak Wayana campaign includes 11 promotions which will run consecutively throughout the month.

Special offers will start one week before the holy month, with discount rates of more than 90 per cent on all basic consumer products.

The coop has also introduced four types of Ramadan baskets this year, with prices ranging from Dh49 to Dh399. “They contain a variety of items that meet the needs of consumers at discounted rates of more than 50 per cent. The baskets include basic commodities such as rice, sugar, flour, oils, juices, etc.”

It will also have a raffle draws for a car, home furniture, kitchen supplies and appliances and gift cards.

10 million points have been allocated from My Coop rewards program within the Ramadan goodness campaign, whereby 5 million points will be drawn for 5 winners, with a value of 1 million points for each winner, in addition to a draw for 100 winners, with a value of 25,000 points for each winner.

Additionally, there will be a raffle draw for a luxury car, home furniture for 15 winners, worth Dh10,000 for each winner, a raffle draw on kitchen supplies and appliances for 15 winners, worth Dh5,000 for each winner, in addition to a raffle draw on gift cards for 100 winners, worth Dh500 for each shopper

