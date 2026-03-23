Doha: Eateries across Doha are experiencing an overwhelming surge in demand during the extended Eid holidays, with dining venues operating at maximum capacity from afternoon well into late evening hours.

Amidst the ongoing regional challenges, the festive period has sparked a citywide appetite for dining out, as families, friends, and visitors gather to celebrate over elaborate meals and social outings.

From high-end restaurants in West Bay to casual eateries in Al Sadd and Old Airport, long queues and fully booked reservations have become the norm.

Speaking to The Peninsula, restaurant officials say that the wait times extend up to an hour or more during peak periods, particularly after sunset, as diners flock to popular destinations to mark the occasion.

“This Eid has exceeded our expectations in terms of footfall,” said Dinesh Kumar, a restaurant manager in West Bay. “We have been running at high volume every day, with reservations booked in advance and walk-in guests forming lines. It’s rewarding, but also challenging, as we had to increase operations to maintain service quality.”

Industry observers state that the surge reflects a broader trend in Qatar’s evolving dining culture, where eating out has become an integral part of festive celebrations.

“Eid has always been a peak season for the hospitality sector, but this year feels particularly strong,” said Stephen Joy, a food and beverage (F&B) expert.

He explained that “Consumers are increasingly seeking experiences rather than just meals, while restaurants that offer unique menus, ambiance, or themed Eid specials are seeing the highest turnout. It also shows the resilience and growth of the local F&B industry.”

Additionally, food delivery platforms report higher order volumes, as those looking to avoid queues prefer celebrating at home.

While the surge is a positive sign for businesses, hospitality professionals highlights the importance of planning ahead. “Reservations are key during Eid as customers who plan early tend to have a smoother experience, while restaurants benefit from better crowd management,” Joy added.

Several restaurants in Qatar have introduced special Eid menus, extended operating hours, and entertainment options to draw guests.

Buffets, in particular, have proven popular, offering cuisines that cater to diverse tastes. However, the high demand has also put pressure on kitchen and service teams to keep up with the pace.

Despite the crowds, many diners told the newspaper that the lively atmosphere is part of the appeal. “We expected it to be busy, but not this busy,” said Denzil D’Souza, a customer waiting with family at a restaurant in Old Airport. “We waited about 40 minutes for a table, but I think everyone is in a festive mood, and the discounts have attracted us to visit.”

Despite heightened tensions in the Middle East, citizens and residents continue to embrace the festive spirit, with families heading out to restaurants and public spaces across Doha.

“I choose to take my family out every Eid because life here feels safe and stable,” said Salim Mustafa, a resident in Matar Qadeem.

“We have full confidence in the authorities as Qatar has been effectively intercepting everything [missiles], and the government is doing a great job in ensuring security, so there’s really nothing for us to worry about while celebrating.”

As Eid holidays continue for another day, restaurants across the city are expected to remain at near-full capacity.

Market analysts also noted that the surge in restaurant activity points to robust consumer spending patterns, while highlighting the role of dining as a key driver of social and cultural engagement during public holidays.

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