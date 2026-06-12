Gold prices fell on Friday and were on track for a weekly loss, pressured by concerns around inflation and ​potential U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $4,193.58 per ounce, as of 0442 GMT, and ​was set ​for a weekly loss of 3.1%. U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 2.5% to $4,215.30.

Gold fell to a more than six-month low on Thursday before closing higher at $4,219.69, ⁠as U.S. President Donald Trump called off planned military strikes on Iran and signalled an imminent peace deal.

The price is "completely being driven by the geopolitical headlines," said Edward Meir, an analyst at Marex.

"The markets will be paying attention to any signal that the Fed could raise rates, and ​if they hint ‌at moving ⁠in that direction, I think ⁠gold could probably break below the $4,000 mark."

Gold has lost about 20% since the Iran war began, on ​fears that rising energy costs could spur inflation, prompting central banks to ‌keep interest rates higher and raising the opportunity cost of ⁠holding the non-yielding metal.

U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in May, leading to the largest annual gain in 3-1/2 years as the Middle East conflict drove up the cost of energy products.

Traders are currently pricing in a 60% chance of a U.S. rate hike in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States and Iran could sign a peace deal as soon as this weekend that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, but Iran countered that it had not reached a ‌final decision on an agreement.

Meanwhile, holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded ⁠fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell about 0.3% to 923.89 ​metric tons on Wednesday.

ANZ lowered its year-end price target for gold by $400 to $5,200 to reflect recent price volatility.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $67.03 per ounce, and platinum gained 0.7% to $1,731.41, with both metals headed ​for a ‌weekly loss. Palladium rose 1.8% to $1,292.20, and has gained about 5% ⁠for the week so far. (Reporting by ​Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Mrigank Dhaniwala and Subhranshu Sahu)