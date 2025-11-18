Egypt - NexGen, a leading provider of smart home technology solutions in Egypt, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Panasonic, becoming the official distributor of the Japanese company’s smart home systems in the Egyptian market.

The alliance supports both companies’ plans to accelerate the adoption of intelligent home technologies and promote more secure, convenient, and energy-efficient living environments across the country.

Global industry reports indicate that the Middle East smart home market is expected to surpass $1.8bn by 2027, driven by rising demand for home security solutions, automated lighting, and advanced energy management technologies. The sector is projected to grow at an annual rate exceeding 12%.

Bahaa Sarsar, Chairperson of NexGen, said: “Our partnership with Panasonic is a strategic step toward offering reliable solutions that meet the aspirations of the Egyptian market and strengthen our position in this rapidly growing sector.”

Sarsar added that the cooperation will help expand the adoption of KNX international standards, which enable unified and intelligent communication across home devices. He noted that KNX-based systems can deliver energy savings of 30-40% by optimizing lighting, air conditioning, and power consumption based on real-time usage patterns.

Eiji Ito, Managing Director of Panasonic Electric Works Middle East & Africa (PEWMEA), described Egypt as one of the region’s most dynamic markets and a key gateway for smart home sector growth. He said NexGen was selected for its strong local expertise and its capability to build advanced, standards-compliant networks.

Ito added that the two companies will also collaborate on developing an open-protocol KNX ecosystem, enabling future expansion and customization. The initiative aims to support national efforts to enhance energy efficiency, with systems capable of reducing household and building operational costs by up to 35%.

The partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to expanding the use of smart home technologies in Egypt and raising public awareness of digital transformation in residential settings. In the coming period, NexGen will introduce a full range of Panasonic smart home products through its authorized sales channels.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

