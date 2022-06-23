RIYADH — The Jeddah-based luxury supermarket chain Manuel Market will open its second branch in Riyadh for the public on Friday in the Park Avenue complex in the Qurtuba neighborhood.



This will be the 12th branch of the prestigious family shopping center in the Kingdom.



The Manuel Market branch spreads over an area covering more than 5,000 square meters. The branch was designed in the latest style, keeping pace with the highest quality standards to improve customer experience in the modern shopping style.



The Manuel Market was inaugurated by its Executive Director Khalid Al-Darwish in the presence of Abdul Ilah Al-Darwish, chairman of the Board of Directors, Abdullah Al-Darwish, vice chairman of the Board of Directors, Abdul Razaq Al-Darwish, general manager, Faisal Al-Darwish, deputy general manager, and a group of businessmen, media persons and a large number of customers.



It is worth mentioning that Manuel Market is not just a brand, but rather a tangible success story that exceeded all expectations in a record period of not more than 12 years, during which it garnered the title of shopping luxury and the love of its customers.



It has grown exponentially with showcasing the best organic and gluten-free food items produced in the world to lead the way in the field of imported foods. Manuel Market is a strategic partner for many international brands, and this enhances its money capabilities to meet the requirements of the Saudi market of healthy foods.



Khaled Al-Darwish expressed his thanks and gratitude to the partners of success such as suppliers, customers and employees, assuring Manuel Market employees that the achievement can only be made by diligent work to continue the success story that started since 2010.



He also reiterated the commitment to Manuel Market customers to continue the growth in the coming period to expand the Manuel Market chain of branches around the Kingdom.

