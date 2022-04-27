RIYADH — LuLu Hypermarket customers can now conveniently send out care packages to loved ones and manage their octal requirements with ease thanks to an agreement signed between LuLu and Saudi Post (SPL) on April 14, 2022.



The agreement provides LuLu Hypermarket customers with the convenience of Saudi Post postal services at the hypermarket premises. This way the customers could send out care packages and more to spread the joy amongst near and dear ones.



This agreement was signed by Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia and Eng. Rayan Al-Sharif, vice president of sales and commercial at SPL.



The agreement is an extension of the strategic relations between SPL and the private entities, to improve customer services and expand the logistics service in line with the transformation strategies of its means.



The project was initiated as an introduction in three regions of LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.



There were future plans discussed as well which included that SPL would provide postal services through multiple networks and institutions. It facilitates e-government programs and electronic commerce.



SPL will also be involved in express, international, and grocery deliveries for the LuLu e-commerce platform.



There will also be parcel stations provided by SPL in select branches of the LuLu hypermarket for the SPL customers to collect their packages. There will be active marketing of the current promotions and booths across LuLu branches of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.



“This is a great collaboration that will open so many avenues for both the companies to come together and witness great change”, said Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia.

