Kia Corporation is set to launch the globally admired Carens in select MEA (Middle East and Africa) markets.

The recreational vehicle (RV) is a global product from Kia that brings the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one compelling package.

The Kia Carens, designed for modern families, is a comfortable and spacious three-row seater with the longest wheelbase in its class. The car comes with a Hi-Secure Safety Package as standard across all trims, which includes six airbags, making it one of the safest vehicles on the market. The Kia Carens is also a connected car that comes with many class-leading features, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Design philosophy

“The Kia Carens embodies our design philosophy and is creating a new industry benchmark for family vehicles,” said Yaser Shabsogh, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Middle East and Africa. “It successfully combines a bold design with a sophisticated personality and style, unique aesthetics, high-tech features, and safety for the whole family. We are certain that the Kia Carens will fulfill the needs of every modern family in both their daily and leisure life.”

The Kia Carens will be available in select MEA markets starting from the third quarter of 2022.

Key Highlights

The Kia Carens, with its bold design and class-leading features, leaves an everlasting impression on onlookers. Its dynamic and bold stance gives it an SUV-like road presence while incorporating versatility in its interior design.

The Kia Carens excites its customers with choice, offering both petrol and diesel powertrains combined with multiple transmission options, including the 7DCT and 6AT. The car also comes equipped with a plethora of practical features making life easy for patrons.

From flexible seating options and features such as the Sliding Type Seat Under Tray, Retractable Seatback Table, to the rear door spot lamp and the bottle and gadget holder in the third row, the Carens literally redefines automotive practicality.

The Kia Carens is loaded with multiple class-leading features, which gives it an edge over existing family movers in the MEA region. Moreover, the car brings much-needed excitement in the three-row seater segment.

Design

The exterior of the Kia Carens embodies the company's latest design philosophy – 'Opposites United.' The SUV-like exterior design shows the confidence and innovation of the Kia Carens. With edgy character lines and rich volume within its bold side profile, the design of the Carens results in a sporty yet sophisticated combination.

The modern and high-tech design of the Carens is aimed at millennials, with eye-catching characteristics and unique aesthetics. The front shows a sporty and stable stance with high-tech details. The DRL in the headlamps is designed based on Kia’s new signature lighting concept – ‘The Star Map’. The horizontal chrome garnish in the upper grille and the frame-type chrome garnish in the lower bumper creates an impressive tiger face. SUV-like side profile, high frontend with a pushed back A-pillar, and a straight roofline with optimum ground clearance makes it a capable recreational vehicle.

While the car looks sleek and dynamic with its slim DLO graphic, it also offers generous headroom as a multi-seater vehicle. At the rear, the combination lamp on the robust sections makes the Carens look wide and strong. The Star Map LED gives it a high-tech feel, and the three-dimensional chrome garnish adds to its sporty looks. Three new colours have been introduced on the Kia Carens – the mysterious Imperial Blue inspired by Azurite minerals; a low saturation Moss Brown for a unique look; and Sparkling Silver with metal particles that gives the paint a sense of vitality.

Interior

The interior of the Kia Carens is based on the design pillar – ‘Joy for reason’ - which creates happiness through a combination of a warm and relaxing aesthetic. On the Kia Carens, these elements feel combined thanks to plenty of thoughtful styling details. In this respect, extensive research was undertaken by Kia on the lifestyle and requirements of modern families.

The sophisticated interior features soothing colours, plenty of storage space with a layout designed to put all occupants at ease. The dashboard has a wide high-gloss black panel that accentuates the overall design, while the door trims look stylish and are uniquely designed for offering storage space. Inspired by airplane seats, all three-seat rows in the Carens combine comfort with aesthetics by matching materials, patterns and colours in an elegant manner.

The centre switches are uniquely designed so that they highlight the smart experience the Carens offers. The second-row is also packed with functionality, featuring Retractable Seatback Tables with an integrated cup holder and space to put tech gadgets, guaranteeing a pleasant journey experience. The interior of the Kia Carens also focuses on delivering practicality by creating multiple storage spaces for various needs and small but valuable convenience features.

Safety Features

The Kia Carens is a true family car, offering a number of active safety features. The model comes with an optional Hi-Secure Safety Package. Included as an option across all trims of the Carens are six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Brake Control (DBC), Brake Assist System (BAS), Highline TPMS and All Wheel Disc Brake.

While the ESC protects the car from the loss of traction, HAC and DBC let drivers confidently drive on uphill and downhill roads. Additionally, the VSM ensures occupant safety by offering stability to the car when the driver must perform sudden braking and turns. Continuing this focus on safety, the company has also offered Front-Parking Sensors, Highline TPMS, and Rain-Sensing Wipers with the car, giving utmost confidence to the driver at all times and allowing them to fully focus on road conditions ahead.

Space and Convenience

The Kia Carens redefines practicality and sets a new standard with its interior space and convenience features. The large cabin space offers generous third-row legroom that is led by the best-in-class length wheelbase of the car. The One Touch Easy Electric Tumble in the second-row ensures easy ingress and egress of the patrons in the car. The second row also features recline and slide functions for utmost comfort. In addition to the optimum space and recline functions, the third-row seats can also be flattened in the boot to ensure maximum cargo space.

The Kia Carens is designed to deliver on-board convenience to the family. The Cabin Surround 64 Colour Ambient Mood Lighting sets a perfect ambience at all the times. The ventilated front seats and three Drive Modes, namely Sports, Eco, and Normal, gives the driver the journey they want without any hassle. One of the best aspects of the Carens is the optimum space management of the interior, which enables the vehicle to offer plenty of storage space.

The car incorporates cooling cup holders, Retractable Seat Back Table with Cup and Gadget Mount, Sliding Type Seat Under Tray, Easy Push Retractable cup holder and sliding tray for maximum convenience.

