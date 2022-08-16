Cairo – Juhayna Food Industries’ net profits levelled up by 1% year-on-year (YoY) during the first half (H1) of 2022 to EGP 318.94 million, compared to EGP 316.21 million in the corresponding period in 2021, including minority shareholders’ rights.

Revenues during the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 soared by 26% YoY to EGP 5.16 billion, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

Moreover, the company turned to standalone profits of EGP 83.13 million in H1-22, against net losses of EGP 1.85 million in H1-21.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, Juhayna generated net profits of EGP 175 million, a YoY drop of 10%.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, Juhayna achieved a consolidated net profit after tax worth EGP 142 million, higher by 15.5% than EGP 123 million in Q1-21.

