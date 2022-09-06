Egypt - Mohamed Abdel Wahab, Executive Director of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), met with Ihab Haggag, Senior Vice President Americana Foods Egypt, on Monday, to discuss the group’s expansion plan in the Egyptian market.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the best investment systems through which projects can be implemented, to achieve the maximum benefit for the Egyptian economy, and the best possible alternatives for the company at all operational levels. The group plans to export its products abroad, especially to Gulf countries.

Abdel Wahab revealed that Americana Foods plans to add new production lines, with investments estimated at about $26m, in order to deepen its presence in the food industries sector in Egypt as well as target new foreign markets to export its products.

He also discussed with representatives of the group the most important investment opportunities and the available investment systems, which are compatible with the various orientations of the private sector. He stressed that all aspects of support are provided to the company to implement its expansion plans and develop its existing investments in Egypt in the field of food production.

