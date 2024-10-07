Egypt - Automotive sales in Egypt surged by 15.8% year on year (YoY) in the first eight months of 2024 to 59,300 vehicles, compared to 51,100 vehicles, Al Borsa News reported, citing a report from the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

Passenger car sales jumped by 24% in the January-August period, reaching 47,300 cars, versus 38,000 ones in the same period of 2023.

On the other hand, sales of trucks went down by 4% YoY to 7,700 units, while sales of buses saw a 16.7% YoY decline, reaching 4,200 units in the first eight months of 2023.

During the eight months to August 2024, the Nissan brand topped the local market sales with a market share of 15.9% after the sale of 9,400 vehicles.

Chery came in second place with a market share of 12.2% after over 7,200 vehicles were sold during the eight-month period, followed by Chevrolet with 6,900 vehicles sold and a market share of 11.7%.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).