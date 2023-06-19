Dubai-based retail company Landmark Group will increase its solar power capacity by 25%, allowing it to offset 2,485 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually following an extended agreement with SirajPower.

The company said it will make its total capacity 10.4 megawatt peak (MWp) by adding extra solar panels on rooftop and car port locations including Oasis Mall in Dubai and Sharjah as well as sites in Al Quoz and Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA).

The company said the installation of the new panels, in agreement with UAE solar company SirajPower, will be commissioned by the end of 2023 and will make it one of the largest solar-powered retailers in the region with 17.4 gigawatt hours (GWh) of annual green energy production across eight UAE locations.

Rajesh Garg, Group CFO of Landmark Retail, said: “The group is also planning to implement similar sustainable energy initiatives in the other GCC countries, further extending its commitment to creating a greener future across the region.”

He said the group had committed to a pledge to become a circular business that is climate positive.

Landmark Group has many retail brands including Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Home Box, Emax, VIVA and Styli.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

