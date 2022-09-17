UAE - The retail giant famously known for its unique discounts and multiple branches is ready to launch its first branch in the capital of UAE, Abu Dhabi. The branch is located in Al Ghaith Tower and is now ready to welcome customers.

It consists of two floors along with the ground floor, which is covered with a massive collection of products making it the largest branch ever of Day To Day Hypermarket. The branch is near Hamdan Street and in front of Capital Park with dedicated parking making it easier for the car owners to shop hassle-free. In case you do not have a car, you can easily get off at Sultan Bin Zayed St/Capital Park bus stop, which is closest to the hypermarket.

Abu Dhabi shoppers will be pampered with ‘grand opening offers’ starting from September 17 till the 22nd of this month on groceries, cleaning items, clothing and much more.

The good news for all residents of Abu Dhabi is that if they cannot visit the store, they can also buy online from the website www.daytoday.ae, which delivers all over the UAE. The online shopping store has its dedicated offers, including daily limited-time offers on its website and it also accepts cryptocurrency payments.

