Big 5 Global, the largest and most influential construction industry event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre in December.

With registrations open for participants who wish to attend the annual gathering of the global construction industry, the event, from December 4 to 7, aims to host 2,200+ exhibitors and 68,000+ attendees from more than 150 countries for four days of valuable business networking, fruitful partnerships and knowledge exchange.

Big 5 Global unites the whole industry bringing together contractors, developers, architects, engineers, consultants, disruptors, innovators and suppliers to ESG advisors and international and local policymakers, empowering the development of the construction industry.

The construction industry is booming in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, with over $7 trillion in active projects and $3.8 trillion worth of recently awarded projects, according to ABiQ. The increasing number of projects in the region attracts a wide range of stakeholders, making Big 5 Global the ultimate platform for numerous opportunities for both local and global companies wanting to meet decision-makers.

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure continues to support the event, emphasising the importance of industry collaboration and tackling the impact of climate change.

Ben Greenish, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events, organiser of Big 5 Global, said: “For 43 years, Big 5 Global has continued to serve as a true testament to the region’s attractiveness in the global construction arena, bringing together groundbreaking ideas, cutting-edge technologies and unparalleled expertise. The event not only enhances the diversity of offerings with the participation of 2,200+ exhibitors but also fosters international collaborations and promotes cross-border partnerships as stakeholders from different parts of the world come together to share products and services whilst driving the industry towards a sustainable future.”

Eight product sectors

In its 44th edition, Big 5 Global is once again accompanied by eight specialised events covering the entire construction value chain. These include Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, Windows Doors & Facades Event, Gulf Glass, HVAC R, Middle East Stone, the Urban Design & Landscape Expo and FM Expo.

Twenty country pavilions shine the spotlight on construction solutions from Germany, Italy, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, the UK, Türkiye, Cyprus, India, Austria and China, among others.

"The return of Austria's participation at Big 5 Global after 5 years underscores the importance of showcasing innovations on a global stage. It comes at a time when Austria is seeking to meet new buyers in the booming MEASA market and engage in partnerships,” added Greenish.

The event gathers over 50,000 products and solutions and welcomes a host of new-to-show brands.

Eight product sectors take centre stage at Big 5 Global including building envelope and special construction, building interiors and finishes, construction technologies and personal protective equipment, intelligent buildings, MEP services, off-site and modular construction, digital construction products and services and solar products, technologies, and services.

Advancing thought leadership

Big 5 Global brings together leaders, experts, innovators and practitioners from various related industries, such as contracting, architecture, engineering, technology and sustainability, among others to maximise the potential of the regional construction market, as a global leader.

In 2023, Big 5 Global is accompanied by Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, Big 5 FutureTech Summit as well as Big 5 Talks which are being held under 10 different streams including Project Management, Concrete, Geotechnical, Architecture, Solar, Facilities Management & Retrofit, Facades, HVAC R & MEP, Offsite & Modular, Technology, and Urban Design & Landscape.

This year’s Big 5 Global will celebrate the third edition of Big 5 Global Impact Awards, recognising innovation, sustainable development, technology and digital achievements in the construction industry in 19 categories. With shortlists being announced, 100 finalists will undergo intense competition to lift the winner’s trophy.

