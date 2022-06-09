RIYADH — Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (“Alhokair”), the leading franchise retailer in Saudi Arabia, announced the opening of the first Flying Tiger Copenhagen store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



The launch is a key milestone in Alhokair’s strategy to enhance customer experience by introducing unique concepts to the ever-growing Saudi market.



The addition of Flying Tiger Copenhagen is in line with Alhokair’s mission to leverage unique partnerships with international brands to deliver a diversified brand offering to its customers.



Speaking on the store opening, Marwan Moukarzel, chief executive officer at Alhokair said: “We are committed to partnering with brands that share our vision and ambition to introduce personalized customer experiences and diversified offerings.



“As part of our commitment to cement our position as the leading lifestyle retailer, we are meeting a pertinent need for uniquely driven concept stores in the Saudi market.



“We look forward to welcoming our customers to the stores, where we invite them to immerse themselves in the experience our new stores have to offer.”



Hani Nehme, general manager of e-commerce and multimedia at Alhokair commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Flying Tiger Copenhagen to the Kingdom. Their creative and sustainable offering through their unique concept store is an exciting addition to Alhokair’s fast-evolving portfolio.



A firm favorite globally, the arrival of the inaugural store in Al Nakheel Mall Riyadh this month is a testament to Alhokair’s dedication to introducing coveted concepts to the people of the Kingdom, enriching the local shopping experience with handpicked international offerings.”



Since the first store opened in Copenhagen in 1988, the variety retail concept has grown to almost 900 shops worldwide. Flying Tiger Copenhagen has a strong focus on uniqueness, product relevance and sustainability.



Good and affordable design combined with a unique shopping experience is at the very core of the business. Moreover, Flying Tiger Copenhagen remains committed to respecting ethical, environmental, and social standards across its entire value chain.



Martin Jermiin, CEO at Flying Tiger Copenhagen added: ”We are very pleased to have partnered up with Alhokair on this important market entry. We are excited to bring Saudi customers our unique concept and fun shopping experience, and have a strong belief that our offering and products fit the Saudi consumers well.”



Saudi Arabia’s first Flying Tiger Copenhagen store will open in Al Nakheel Mall Riyadh on Feb. 24. The launch marks the mobilization of ambitious plans by Alhokair to introduce 45 stores in five years, starting with the Flying Tiger Copenhagen brick-and-mortar store.



Alhokair will introduce their next Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores in Riyadh Gallery, followed by Mall of Dhahran and Al Nakheel Mall Dammam.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).