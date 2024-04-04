RIYADH — Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), announced the opening of the first phase of the duty free market at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Tuesday.



Speakiing to Al-Ekhbariya channel, Al-Duailej said that the administration of King Khalid Airport was working for some time to modernize and raise the level of services provided in the market.



“The leasing or rentable areas at the duty free zone have been increased to about 4,700 square meters from more than 2,000 square meters earlier,” he said.



Al-Duailej stressed that the duty-free market offers multiple varieties of items that include international brands of various products, perfumes, electronics, leather, and other products.

