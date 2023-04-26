Lebanon - Al Habtoor Group (AHG) has announced the reopening of the retail space at AHG touristic complex in Sin El Fil, Beirut, which includes Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand Hotel and Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace.

UAE businessman and Founding Chairman of AHG, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor said: "We have a great love for Lebanon, and I am totally confident that better days are ahead. I said earlier that Al Habtoor Group was looking for a Lebanese competent party to reopen the mall, in order to create more job opportunities for Lebanese youth and ensure a suitable source of income for hundreds of Lebanese households."

He added: "Today I announce that we have taken serious steps to reopen the mall under a new name, the Sooq Avenue. To this end, we have signed a contract with a new company that employs an elite group of educated and patriotic Lebanese youth, and whose vision is in line with AHG aspirations. The first goal is to create job opportunities and contribute to the economic recovery, which comes first before seeking financial profit. The launching of the new space will take place within a period of one year."

The Sooq Avenue will be launched by the end of 2023, a statement said.

As a gesture of support to tenants and shop owners, and "given that the current economic situation might discourage tenants and shop owners from opening new branches in Lebanon, we decided to give a 12-month grace period to tenants to alleviate the burdens of the current crisis," said Al Habtoor.

Earlier this year, Al Habtoor tweeted: "We are reopening the Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace in Lebanon, to support the Lebanese economy, create job opportunities for the Lebanese youth and advance growth in the country."

Al Habtoor concluded: "I call upon businessmen in Lebanon and abroad to join this initiative and contribute to the recovery of the Lebanese economy."

