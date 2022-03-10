AG Café is to open 110 more branches of Tim Hortons in Saudi Arabia by 2024, taking the total number of stores across the country to 200.

The company currently operates 190 stores in total across the GCC, in Riyadh, Jeddah, Abha, Mekka, Al Khorj, Al Khobar, Al Madina, Al Dammam, Al Zahran, and Khamis Mushait.

The company also plans to expand the Tim Horton’s presence in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman as well as Kuwait and Egypt.

Originally founded in Canada and known for its coffee and doughnuts, Tim Horton’s established a Middle East headquarters in Riyadh in early 2021. It first entered the GCC market in 2011 and now has 5,100 restaurants globally.

