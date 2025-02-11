Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MRHE) has announced steady progress being made on the Al Khawaneej Villas complex within Al Khawaneej 2 development in Dubai.

The Al Khawaneej Villas complex features 1,050 residences with a range of housing options tailored to citizens’ needs, including single, twin, and townhouse villas for those eligible for housing loans from the MRHE.

As a model neighbourhood, the project reflects Dubai’s commitment to enhancing quality of life across all communities.

According to MRHE, the Al Khawaneej 2 housing project features three modern residential models and a comprehensive range of community facilities, including a commercial and service centre, pedestrian and cycling tracks, a park, playgrounds, and a nursery.

"These initiatives align with the emirate's economic and social agendas and the Dubai 2033 Plan, which are aimed at securing a stable and prosperous future for its citizens," said HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, after an inspection tour of the Al Khawaneej 2 area.

During the inspection tour, he was briefed by Omar Hamad Abdullah Hamad Bu Shehab, the CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, on the Al Khawaneej Villas complex.

Following the site visit, Sheikh Mohammed directed the authorities to complete the allocation and handover procedures for the residential units as per schedule, in line with approved regulations and requirements.

The Dubai ruler emphasised that suitable housing for citizens remains high among the emirate's development priorities.

He also reviewed key aspects of the project, including its emphasis on green and open spaces and seamless neighbourhood connectivity to enable safe, convenient mobility without relying on vehicles.

Bu Shehab said the Establishment is implementing Sheikh Mohammed’s directives to create integrated residential environments that meet citizens’ needs for comfort and security.

"MRHE is also developing future housing solutions in fully serviced communities, designed to meet global urban planning standards, he stated.

"A dedicated centre has been set up to streamline villa allocations, offering financial services, housing guides, and partnerships for telecom and furniture, with special offices for senior citizens and people of determination. The allocation process has been digitised through the ‘Emirati’ platform on the Dubai Now app," he added.

