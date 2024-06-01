Leading developer Wasl has announced the successful launch of its luxurious One B Tower, a 48-storey building in Dubai featuring a mix of one-, to five-bedroom apartments as well as duplexes, a penthouse and a range of premium amenities. This come as part of Dubai's One Billion Meals Endowment campaign.

Following its unveiling this week, Wasl said the project received an overwhelming response from the investors and all units within the first two phases got fully sold out. Now the developer has released Phase 3 to meet the increasing demand.

A luxury skyscraper, One B Tower boasts a striking design – including a podium with an elevated ceiling and towering column structures.

It also has state-of-the-art training equipment, gym areas and yoga spaces, a podium-level swimming pool, enticing retail spaces and a vibrant kids’ playroom.

Plans for the luxurious tower were initially revealed in March this year to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and was set to be part of the “One Billion Meals Endowment” campaign.

