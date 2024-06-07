Vision Developments, an innovative Emirati enterprise, has unveiled its ambitious plans for local expansion and growth announcing two new projects.

The two upcoming properties bring the Vision ethos to life with community living in the heart of Dubai. First of the handovers will be as soon as Q4 2024 with two properties Karma and Platinum in Liwan. Vision Platinum promises ultimate elegance embodying luxury and state-of-the-art technology in 1, 2, and 4 bedrooms.

Vision Karma offers 1 and 2-bedroom spaces with the value of amenities that are meticulously integrated to offer a life of ease and sophistication.

Commitment to quality

Backed by a commitment to quality, community, and innovation, Vision Developments has established itself in the market since 2021 with 3 projects completed and sold out.

Coming in with 15 years of experience in construction and real estate developments by Vision Constructions, the foundation of Vision Developments is based on setting new standards in the industry through innovation, smart technology and client focus.

In line with their vision, the company aims to bring in substantial investment towards thriving and upcoming communities in Dubai with quality developments for family living. They are projecting a staggering market prospect of AED3 billion ($820 million) in the coming years.

"At Vision Developments, quality is not just a buzzword; it's our guiding principle," asserts Eng Masoud Al Zarooni, the co-founder & CEO of Vision Developments. "Vision Developments is more than just a real estate enterprise; it's a testament to the spirit of innovation and progress inherent to Dubai and the vision of the Emirates to enhance the quality of family living," adds Al Zarooni. "We are committed to shaping communities, enriching lives, and realising dreams, not just by building properties but bringing together communities.”

Timely handovers

Vision Developments ensures timely handovers, impeccable standards of materials, and a relentless focus on community-centric amenities. From compact, budget-friendly options to expansive, luxurious residences, Vision Developments caters to a diverse array of budgets and lifestyle preferences. Vision strategy - something for everyone.

What sets Vision Developments apart is its unwavering dedication to its Emirati roots, which come with a promise of enriching communities, fostering connections, and building towards the future of the emirates. Strategically positioned developments in prominent areas like Liwan, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Jumeirah Garden City, Vision Developments select locations to offer residents unparalleled accessibility and vibrant communities. These carefully chosen locales promise a seamless blend of convenience and vibrancy, reflecting the company's commitment to enhancing lifestyles. The company promises investors unparalleled returns on investment, given its handpicked locations strategically chosen for their proximity to essential amenities and rising demand.-

