The UAE’s real estate sector has continued its robust performance since the beginning of the year, supported by the resilience of both oil and non-oil sectors and a surge in foreign investment inflows. This has driven notable growth across all segments of the property market, from residential to commercial and industrial.

Latest global reviews and specialised reports confirm the sustainability of the UAE’s economic momentum throughout 2025, highlighted by the launch of major real estate projects, record-breaking sales, and rising occupancy and rental rates across multiple sectors.

Ismail Al Hammadi, Founder and CEO of Al Ruwad Real Estate, stated that property transactions across all emirates demonstrate significant growth and sustained momentum, underscoring the strength of the sector and investor confidence.

He noted that Dubai’s real estate transactions, in particular, continue to show remarkable growth, reflecting the emirate’s global appeal to investors. He added that some projects scheduled for delivery within three years sell out in just one or two weeks, something rarely seen anywhere else in the world.

Saeed Abdulkareem Al Fahim, CEO of Stratum Owners Association Management company, emphasised that the UAE property market is witnessing remarkable activity and growth, especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where demand continues to increase for a wide range of properties, from luxury units to mid-range housing.

According to CBRE's UAE Real Estate Market Review Q2 2025, the sector remains strong, supported by the country’s resilient economy, improved growth outlook, a rebound in oil production, and increasing foreign investment.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s residential markets remain highly active, with strong off-plan launches backed by sustained investor demand. Office markets in both cities are experiencing rising occupancy and strong rental growth, while the industrial sector continues to attract international investors and developers, driving rental growth in key logistics assets.

Dubai’s residential market continued its upward trajectory in July 2025, according to Betterhomes, citing Property Monitor data and client insights, with rising transaction volumes and steady demand for both sales and rentals across off-plan and secondary properties. W Capital Real Estate, citing Dubai Land Department figures, reported record-breaking property sales worth AED100 billion from the start of 2025 until March 4. By comparison, this milestone was reached on March 22 in 2024 and April 11 in 2023.

Dubai’s property sales grew by 40% in the first half of 2025 to AED326.64 billion, compared to AED233 billion during the same period in 2024.

Knight Frank, an independent real estate consultancy in Dubai, also highlighted Dubai’s record pace in surpassing AED100 billion in sales by March 4, noting that the emirate’s growing momentum has pushed total home sales to a historic high.

Dubai has also retained its position as the world’s busiest market for homes priced above US$10 million for the second consecutive year in 2024, recording 435 sales in this exclusive price bracket, nearly equivalent to the combined total in London and New York.