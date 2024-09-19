UAE-based One Development has announced plans to launch its flagship AED2 billion ($544 million) project, in Dubai’s City of Arabia, blending innovation, AI, community and sustainability amid growing international investor interest in the UAE’s burgeoning real estate market.

Strategically located at the heart of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, the project will be the UAE’s first residential community with groundbreaking AI integration.

The project will not only redefine urban living but also set new standards for sustainability and technological innovation in the real estate sector, said the global boutique developer which has offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

One Development has an ethos of abiding by its four defining core values of integrity, innovation, empowerment and consumer-centricity. The company’s experienced team is dedicated to delivering excellence in every project, creating modern, sustainable communities where residents feel deeply connected to their surroundings.

With a strong commitment to innovation, AI integration, community and sustainability, it aims to deliver exceptional living spaces that harmoniously connect people and places, guided by a vision of crafting unique lifestyle experiences that reflect the aspirations of its exclusive clientele.

The launch comes at a time when the UAE continues to witness an ever-increasing appetite from international investors seeking prime opportunities in the country's dynamic and resilient real estate market.

On the new project, Chairman Ali Al Gebely, said: "ONE Development embodies the inspiration of the UAE’s ambition and unique environment. With a well-defined vision for growth, our mission is to become a key major player in the real estate industry. We are committed to delivering customer-centric efficient development communities that align with the evolving market needs of the UAE."

"Through innovative AI prop-tech and relentless pursuit of perfection in livability, we aim to create homes that reflect both our clients’ aspirations and the highest international standards," stated Al Gebely, who brings over 20 years’ experience across multiple sectors.

