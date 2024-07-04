Sunrise Capital, a Dubai-based developer, has announced the successful handover of all 132 units within Legacy By Sunrise - a premium project located in Al Barsha South - to its buyers.

Spanning over 91,000 sq ft area, the the residential property features a mix of 67 studios, 43 one- and 22 two-bedroom apartments.

According to Sunrise Capital, the new property got sold out in record time thanks to its quality design and interiors. Each residence has been crafted with precision and artistic flair displaying a harmonious blend of luxury and functionality, stated the developer.

The interiors are thoughtfully designed to maximise space and light, featuring high-end finishes, custom details, and fully equipped kitchens with premium appliances by Teka (Germany).

The layouts are varied, accommodating a range of lifestyles from bustling family life to serene solitary living, all underpinned by an unwavering commitment to quality, it added.

On the success of its most recent project, Yogesh Bulchandani, Founder of Sunrise Capital said: "We are delighted to hand over the keys to the first residents of Legacy and couldn’t be prouder of this landmark achievement in luxury residential development."

"Sunrise has once again proved its commitment to the market by delivering on time and to the highest possible standards. We believe demand has been so high due to the project’s architectural brilliance and the unique blend of sophistication and comfort," he noted.

It boasts a range of amenities including kids' play area and fully shaded parking; semi Olympic length pool; gym; lavish double height lobby; executive library and a cinema room, stated Bulchandani.

According to him, this handover comes on the back of another equally successful project delivery by the developer, also in Al Barsha South – Legend by Sunrise.

The key residential development features 112 apartments across six floors, with luxury amenities including a grand lobby and four high-speed elevators, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

