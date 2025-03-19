Egypt - Special Group for Trade and Investment has entered a strategic partnership with Mint Real Estate Asset Management, a subsidiary of Al Ahly Sabbour, to oversee the full scope of asset management for its real estate portfolio and upcoming developments.

The collaboration kicks off with Special Group’s latest project in the New Capital, set to launch in the market soon.

The agreement, formalized in the presence of board members from both companies, marks a pivotal step in ensuring the project’s market positioning, financial sustainability, and operational success.

With over 25 years of investment experience across multiple sectors, Special Group sees this expansion into real estate development as a natural progression of its expertise. Leveraging its extensive track record in large-scale infrastructure and construction projects, the company aims to deliver a commercially sound development that aligns with long-term growth strategies.

“A successful real estate project is about more than just construction—it’s about creating lasting value,” said Mohamed Asaad, Chairperson of Special Group. “Entering the development sector requires strategic vision, deep expertise, and the right partnerships. By collaborating with Mint Real Estate Asset Management, we are ensuring a market-driven approach that prioritizes strategic planning and long-term asset performance.”

Under this agreement, Mint Real Estate Asset Management will take the lead in strategic planning, marketing, sales execution, and CRM, ensuring the project is positioned competitively in an evolving real estate landscape. As supply in the New Capital continues to grow, effective differentiation and strategic asset management are becoming key drivers of long-term success.

“The market demands more than just prime locations and quality construction—it requires a forward-thinking approach to real estate asset management,” said Alia El Nagdy, CEO of Mint Real Estate Asset Management. “Developments must be adaptable, responsive to market shifts, and structured for sustainable growth. Our role is to ensure that Special Group’s entry into real estate development is backed by the right strategies, setting the project up for long-term success.”

As Egypt’s real estate sector matures, this collaboration underscores the growing importance of professional asset management in optimizing project performance and strengthening investor confidence. With Special Group’s industry expertise and Mint’s strategic approach, the partnership is set to introduce a well-positioned, high-value development to the market.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt.

