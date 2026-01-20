SHARJAH: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), in collaboration with SEE Holding, has announced the launch of Sharjah Sustainable City II, an integrated residential community that elevates eco-friendly urban living. The project builds on the exceptional success of Sharjah Sustainable City, the first sustainable residential community in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The project embodies Shurooq’s vision for developing innovative and sustainable urban communities that place people and quality of life at the heart of planning, reflecting its commitment to building smart, balanced cities capable of meeting the demands of long-term development, while leveraging SEE Holding’s extensive experience in designing and delivering sustainable cities and communities.

Sharjah Sustainable City II represents an evolutionary model for the cities of the future, positioning itself as a leading destination that brings together human-centric design, local food production, clean energy, integrated waste and recycling systems, and green mobility to establish a progressive approach to living where sustainability is embedded into everyday life, rooted in eco-conscious living and social responsibility.

The project will be showcased for the first time at the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition – ACRES, held from 21–24 January 2026, where buyers can benefit from an exclusive 50% discount on registration fees, available only during the event.

Adding to its appeal, buyers benefit from zero service charges for the first three years after handover, freehold ownership for all nationalities, and attractive payment plans.

The community features 1,032 homes, including an impressive portfolio of 944 townhouses, ranging from three- to four-bedroom units, and 88 five-bedroom villas that combine innovation with sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq, said, “Building on the outstanding success of Sharjah Sustainable City, we are proud to launch Sharjah Sustainable City II - an ambitious step toward the future of urban living. This new phase embodies our vision for next-generation sustainability, where advanced technologies, intelligent infrastructure, and regenerative design converge to create a community that is not only environmentally responsible but truly future-proof. As the UAE accelerates its leadership in global climate action, Sharjah Sustainable City II stands as a model for how cities can evolve to meet the needs of tomorrow - cleaner, smarter, and more resilient. The demand for sustainable, high-performance communities is rising rapidly, and this project represents our commitment to shaping urban environments that enhance quality of life while safeguarding the planet for generations to come.”

Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Holding, said, “We are proud to continue our successful partnership with Shurooq, as we share a common vision for building sustainable, balanced communities that place people at the heart of urban development. Sharjah Sustainable City II is a clear reflection of the success of this model and the growing demand for communities where sustainability is a way of life. It signals a broader shift in how people value their living environments, recognizing the long-term impact of thoughtful, sustainable design on well-being, quality of life, and the future of our cities.

This project builds on this momentum, placing strong emphasis on connection between people, and between people and nature, through expanded green spaces, walkable environments, and thoughtfully designed recreational and social areas that encourage healthier, more connected lifestyles.”

Spanning 7.8 million square feet in the Al Rahmaniya area, Sharjah Sustainable City II sets new standards for sustainability by blending innovation with responsibility. At its heart lies a 2 km green spine, connecting the city and encouraging exploration through eco-friendly transportation options.

All homes have been designed as smart homes and are equipped with solar panels and energy-efficient appliances intended to reduce utility costs. The master plan incorporates farmlands and biodomes for local food production, alongside biodiverse landscaping and ecological habitats that reinforce environmental stewardship.