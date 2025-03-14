The monthly statistical data issued by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department revealed that the volume of real estate transactions across various regions and cities in Sharjah amounted to AED3.5 billion during February 2025, with a total of 7,768 transactions.

The total area traded in sales transactions reached 11.8 million square feet.

The data indicated that 7,768 real estate transactions were executed, with sales transactions accounting for 1,348 transactions, representing 17.4 percent of the total.

Mortgage transactions reached 424 valued at AED711.6 million, constituting 5.5 percent of the total.

Meanwhile, initial sales contract transactions recorded 941 transactions (12.1 percent), while ownership certificate transactions amounted to 3,958 (50.9 percent). Additionally, title deed transactions totalled 1,097, making up 14.1 percent of all transactions.

Sales transactions were conducted across 116 areas in various cities and regions of the emirate. These transactions covered various properties, including residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural lands, reflecting the variety of investment opportunities available across Sharjah.

According to the data, transactions included 723 vacant land plots, 373 subdivided units, and 252 built-up land transactions, showcasing the diversity and spread of investment opportunities throughout the emirate.