The Egyptian real estate market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years and unprecedented urban development coupled with a focus on sustainability and digitization.

The government has set an ambitious target to double the urban area from 7% to 14% by 2052 with a strong emphasis on sustainable and smart solutions. As a result, smart cities have seen significant development.

Partnerships play a crucial part in accelerating digital transformation and sustainability in the local real estate market. The partnership between Schneider Electric, the leading company in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Tatweer Misr, a leading real estate developer, exemplifies the concept of Partnerships of the Future in the private sector. Both companies share a clear strategy and determined plan to expand the use of technology, achieve sustainability, and reduce carbon emissions. Aligning with its six long-term sustainability commitments that identify local partnerships as a key pillar, Schneider Electric aims to become the preferred digital partner for real estate developers seeking to use technology and achieve sustainability.

Tatweer Misr, on the other hand, is vocal about building smart, sustainable, and happy communities. Stemming from its belief that sustainability is no longer a luxury, but rather an urgent necessity, Tatweer Misr relies on technology to build and manage the infrastructure of its projects to increase energy efficiency, preserve natural resources, and reduce pollution.

This significant partnership originated in 2019 when both companies chose Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure platform to execute and manage the smart infrastructure of Tatweer Misr’s projects. Building upon this successful partnership, both companies signed another MoU to utilize the iTWO platform, created by Schneider Electric’s RIB Software, as one of the market’s most efficient solutions to manage their real estate projects. This agreement positions Tatweer Misr as the first real estate developer across the MENA region to introduce Schneider Electric’s latest cutting-edge technologies in all their projects: Il Monte Galala in Ain Sokhna, Fouka Bay and D-Bay in North Coast, Bloomfields in Mostakbal City, Rivers in New Zayed, as well as future projects.

Schneider Electric’s iTWO platform introduces a unique concept that combines the virtual and real-world construction processes through 5D BIM simulation. This allows for the real-time study of every aspect of Tatweer Misr’s projects, providing insights into the needed resources, costs and timelines. This innovative approach leads to a more productive, sustainable, and cost-effective construction process, helps developers commit to the contractual delivery dates, and offers customers a virtual experience of the project throughout its life cycle.

During COP27, held in Sharm El Sheikh last November, Schneider Electric and Tatweer Misr signed a new MOU, marking a significant milestone in their ongoing partnership. According to the agreement, Schneider Electric will provide smart building solutions for Tatweer Misr’s administrative building in Sheikh Zayed City, primarily utilizing the EcoStruxure platform to achieve energy efficiency and sustainability in line with global best practices. Powered by IoT technology and cloud computing, this platform empowers operations and maintenance, utility, and electrical engineers to monitor and control vital infrastructure facilities, ushering in a new era of smart infrastructure and future cities in Egypt.

Schneider Electric’s diverse suite of smart management systems and software caters to various real estate projects, including residential, administrative, commercial, and industrial properties. These solutions enable efficient management of power, water, natural gas, data centers, traffic, security, and surveillance systems within these projects. The partnership between Schneider Electric and Tatweer Misr serves as a case study, demonstrating how collaborations can achieve the highest levels of safety and comfort for residents while ensuring energy efficiency, lower carbon emissions, and sustainability practices for a better future.

