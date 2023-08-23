Saudi Arabia - Parsons Corporation, a leading US engineering and construction group, said it has been awarded a five-year contract by the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company to provide key project and construction management services at its prime business and lifestyle destination, the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The contract supports the expansion of KAFD in new, undeveloped land.

Located in the heart of the Saudi capital, KAFD features 1.6 million square meters of state-of-the-art office space, world-class facilities, and iconic luxury residences designed to transform how urban communities live, work, and play.

It is the first vertical city solution in Saudi Arabia, comprising a 5-asset class mixed use living district, a key driver of Riyadh's economic ambitions and the world's largest Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified mixed-use financial district.

KAFD is owned and managed by the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company.

On the contract win, Pierre Santoni, the President for Infrastructure (EMEA) at Parsons, said: "As one of the largest real estate projects globally with a ground floor area of five million square meters, KAFD is a physical manifestation of Saudi Vision 2030."

"The KAFD eco-system embodies the core values that underpin the Kingdom’s sovereign goals. Parsons is proud to support the government with this development and contribute to the growth and diversification of the district," he noted.

With a regional team of more than 6,000 employees, Parsons brings deep domain expertise across urban development, smart mobility, asset management, design, sustainability, and landscape architecture, he added.

Parsons, he stated, is working with King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company, to ensure all new buildings being constructed obtain LEED certification, including the first municipal fire station in the region to receive Platinum certification.

Further, Parsons is jointly engaged to manage the design and construction of water recovery and reuse facilities to supplement scarce resources for development, he added.

‘While we are excited about the new construction and new buildings planned in KAFD, we remain steadfastly committed to reducing our carbon emissions,’ explained

King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company CEO Gautam Sashittal said: "To date, over 40 of our buildings - ranging from office towers to residential and landmark buildings -have received Silver and Gold LEED certifications. And we look forward to this next chapter with Parsons ensuring the sustainability of our built environment and its decarbonization."

Saudi Arabia has committed to reducing its emissions, pledging to reach net zero by 2060 and joining the Global Methane Pledge to cut methane emissions by 30%.

Launched in 2016, the Saudi Vision 2030 is centered around sustainability, which is one of Parsons’ core values.

On this project, Parsons will provide comprehensive project and construction management services for developing commercial, hospitality, residential, municipal, and mixed-use buildings and the associated infrastructure to support the high-rise development, he added.

