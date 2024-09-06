Samana Developers, one of the leading developers in Dubai, on Thursday made its debut in waterfront properties with the launch of two new projects worth Dh660 million ($179.69 million). Samana Ocean Pearl 1 and Samana Ocean Pearl 2 on Dubai Islands were sold out in just two hours, it said.

Meanwhile, Samana Developers revealed it has purchased more plots on Dubai Islands and planned to unveil new projects in coming days to meet the demand.

Set against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, Samana Ocean Pearl projects on Dubai Islands introduce a new set of waterfront living. Both projects, spanning 237,913.2 sq ft each, are thoughtfully designed and feature a selection of one-, two, three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses. Each unit offers residents a private pool.

Nakheel, the master developer of Dubai Islands, emphasises its unique advantage of being close to the city yet far enough to maintain its island soul. The island is easily accessible from the mainland by road via the Infinity Bridge and by sea. With its pristine beaches, five-star hotels and resorts, and seamless connectivity to the city’s core, Dubai Islands is set to become a sought-after destination for discerning residents and tourists alike, the developer said.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said: “Samana Ocean Pearl projects are our first waterfront developments on Dubai Islands. New projects epitomise our innovative design concepts of resort-style living experience where we developed affordable luxury, value for money, and exceptional living experiences. We have buyers from all over the world, mainly Europe, asking for more than one unit which is a sharp demand for our waterfront property assets in one of the world’s most popular real estate hotspot.”

Every apartment is equipped with the latest smart-home technology, ensuring that residents experience the utmost convenience and security. From automated lighting to energy efficiency, the smart features are seamlessly integrated to enhance modern living.

Samana Ocean Pearl projects feature state-of-the-art fitness centres, meticulously landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and dedicated spaces for social gatherings. Residents will also enjoy jogging tracks along stunning waterfront views, making outdoor activities a daily wellness pleasure. The architecture seamlessly blends contemporary design with natural beauty, offering a serene yet sophisticated environment.

Payment Plan – 5 Years

Investing in Samana Ocean Pearl is made attractive with a flexible payment plan. Buyers can take advantage of a five-year payment schedule with just 1% monthly payments, alongside an appealing 8% return on investment.

Samana Ocean Pearl 1 and Samana Ocean Pearl 2 are slated for completion and handover in December 2026 and March 2027, allowing buyers to plan their investment and residency in one of Dubai’s most anticipated communities.

Investors in the project have the opportunity to obtain the UAE Golden Visa, through which residents gain long-term stability and the chance to make Dubai their home.

